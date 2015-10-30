Jon Robin Baitz's finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Other Desert Cities is currently playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company and Director Shelly Wozniak and actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to clue us in to how it's been going. Other Desert Cities continues through Nov. 15.



Shelly Wozniak : Director, Cyrano's Other Desert Cities

: Director, Cyrano's Gigi Lynch: "Polly Wyeth", Cyrano'sOther Desert Cities

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, Oct. 30, at 2:45 p.m.

