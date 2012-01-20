STARTING A FAMILY: ADOPTING

Continuing our conversation on starting a family, next time on Kids These Days! we'll be talking about adoption. There are many ways to adopt a child - as an infant, through the foster care program, internationally or from right here in Alaska - and those who are considering it have many questions. Joining us to answer these questions are guests from Catholic Social Services of Alaska and the State of Alaska Office of Children Services.

PLUS, We'll learn about "open adoption" and meet real Alaskan families who share their adoption stories with us. And, a report on the ins and outs of adopting step-children

