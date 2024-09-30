-
On this Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Daniel Lieberman, author of “Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do is Healthy and Rewarding.” Dr. Lieberman is a professor of human evolutionary biology at Harvard University. If you are familiar with the book “Born to Run,” you’ll recognize his name as one of the foundational researchers on humans and running.
The number of Americans who practice yoga increased nearly 30 percent in the past four years. The latest figures shows that over 20 million Americans are now practicing, about 9 percent of U.S. adults. The top reasons to practice yoga were to improve flexibility and overall conditioning, and for stress relief. On the next Line One we will explore evidence for benefit as well as risk of the use of yoga for health benefits.KSKA: Monday 3/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Monday on Line One: Your Health Connection we'll have two guests in the studio from the UAA Human Performance Lab to take your questions. Join us as host Dr. Woodard and guests discuss the importance of staying active for health, how to get started, and advice for those who are trying to reach peak performance.KSKA: Monday 10/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Monday, August 29 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmGinny Grupp of AlaskaFitBoot Camps joins host Dr. Thad Woodard on Line One this week to her best selling book, 3 Steps To Your Best Body in Record Time. Does the darkness or cold of winter impact your ability to stay healthy? Get some tips from Ginny.