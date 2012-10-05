Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exercise Performance

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published October 5, 2012 at 3:00 PM AKDT
Check VO2 max on treadmill. Photo courtesy UAA Human Performance Lab.
Check VO2 max on treadmill. Photo courtesy UAA Human Performance Lab.

Monday on Line One: Your Health Connection we'll have two guests in the studio from the UAA Human Performance Lab to take your questions. Join us as host Dr. Woodard and guests discuss the importance of staying active for health, how to get started, and advice for those who are trying to reach peak performance.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: October 8, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday October 8, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:


  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download
Tags
News Line One
Dr. Thad Woodard
lineone (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Dr. Woodard
See stories by Dr. Thad Woodard