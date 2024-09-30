-
Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage the classic English farce -- Phillip King's "See How They Run" (the title is taken from the nursery rhyme "Three Blind Mice"). Director Vanessa Warner and actor Todd Broste take a breather to come by Stage Talk this week. "See How They Run" opens May 9th and runs through the 25th in Wasilla.KSKA: Friday, May 9, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Nobel Prize winning playwright Harold Pinter's groundbreaking play of love, deception and friendship Betrayal comes to Anchorage as Perseverance Theatre's latest offering. Shona Strauser who plays one-third of a love triangle along with Daniel Billet who plays another third give Jean and Steve an insight into this powerful and influential play.KSKA: Friday 4/12 at 2:45 pm
Weeks before he presented oral arguments at the Supreme Court hearing on health care reform, author and filmmaker T.R. Reid visited to Alaska to help breakdown the 3000+ page Affordable Health Care Act. Reid explained the new rules for insurance providers, doctors and even fast food restaurants in his talk entitled "Affordable Health Care Act (Obama's Health Reform) in Plain English" recorded at UAA on March 22.KSKA: Thursday 4/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
2010 Census data show that Anchorage is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. A growing percentage of the people that represent Anchorage's new residents have moved from other countries and speak English as a second language. What are some of the challenges and opportunities of migrating to Alaska from a different country and what services can Anchorage offer to help ease the transition to a new and foreign place?KSKA: Wednesday 1/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm