Immigration Challenges and Opportunities in Anchorage

2010 Census data show that Anchorage is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. A growing percentage of the people that represent Anchorage's new residents have moved from other countries and speak English as a second language. What are some of the challenges and opportunities of migrating to Alaska from a different country and what services can Anchorage offer to help ease the transition to a new and foreign place? Join the conversation with your host Shelly Wade on Hometown, Alaska.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, January 4, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 4 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

HOST: Shelly Wade

GUESTS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)