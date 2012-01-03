Immigration Challenges and Opportunities in Anchorage
2010 Census data show that Anchorage is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. A growing percentage of the people that represent Anchorage's new residents have moved from other countries and speak English as a second language. What are some of the challenges and opportunities of migrating to Alaska from a different country and what services can Anchorage offer to help ease the transition to a new and foreign place? Join the conversation with your host Shelly Wade on Hometown, Alaska.
- Catholic Social Services: Refugee Assistance & Immigration Services (RAIS)
- Anchorage School District: English Language Learners Program
- Alaska Immigration Justice Project
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, January 4, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 4 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
HOST: Shelly Wade
GUESTS:
- Arundell Pritchett, Staff Attorney, Alaska Immigration Justice Project
- Susan Bomalaski, Executive Director, Catholic Social Services
- Christine Garbe, English Language Learners Program Supervisor, Anchorage School District
