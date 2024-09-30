-
Soon after Alaska became a state, nearly 50 years ago, Exxon Mobil began buying leases at Pt. Thomson on the eastern side of the North Slope. Now, after a seven year legal battle with the state, they are starting to develop the area.
-
The CEO of Great Bear Petroleum says their new 3-D seismic data confirms a promising new oil resource in the shale rocks just south of Prudhoe Bay. Ed Duncan said they received the data late last month and are still examining it, but “every source rock that we predicted to be present, is present."Download Audio
-
Alaska’s Congressman Don Young today (Thursday) hosted a hearing of the subcommittee on Indian and Alaska Native Affairs in Fairbanks. Young spoke candidly with Native Alaskan representatives, who testified about how federal laws and policies effect rural energy prices.
-
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
-
The stories up for discussion this week are: the oil tax revision passed by the Senate; Anchorage election results and ballot shortage investigation; proposed bill to offset high energy costs; Samantha Koenig body found; legislative session winding down; and "Justice for Ted" rally.KSKA: Friday, 4/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 4/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 5:00pm
-
The biggest pipeline ever built is just the latest in a long list of huge energy projects that have been considered for Alaska. Meanwhile, fuel costs keep rising. The next “Talk of Alaska” will begin an examination of whether any of these big energy schemes are close to reality.KSKA: Tuesday, 3/13 at 10:00am
-
A LNG pioneer, Shell will considerably increase production of Liquified Natural Gas in years to come. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Marta Jara from Shell Mexico discusses global markets for LNG, Shell's big picture priorities and the construction of a massive liquefied natural gas project in Australia that entails building the world's first floating LNG plant.KSKA: Thursday 1/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The Nome city council wants to take advantage of natural gas in the Norton Sound. Facing high electric rates and unstable heating fuel prices, the council wants legislative support in renewing efforts to tap into gas just 25 miles off shore from Nome.
-
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski says reducing the high cost of energy is the best way to promote economic growth in the state.
-
At their meeting in Homer Tuesday night, members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted to approve a USAD – or Utility Special Assessment District –to finance distribution lines throughout the town.