end of year

-
Cyrano's Theatre Company is closing out 2015 with Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) by Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez (running through December 22nd) but another part of Cyrano's is coming to an end--or at least to a transition. Tune in this week to Stage Talk and find out all about the play as well as the important news about the company. KSKA: Friday, December 18 at 2:45pm Download Audio
-
It's the last Stage Talk of the year so you know what that means--Jean and Steve talk about memorable shows of the past season. Hear about their favorite plays, playwrights, actors, actresses and more on today's broadcast. But it's a bittersweet ending to the year as "The Voice of Stage Talk" decides to retire from the show. Join us this week as we bid Jean a fond farewell and to wish her the best in all of her future endevors.KSKA: Friday, December 26th at 2:45pmListen Now: