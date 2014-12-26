End of the year, end of an era
It's the last Stage Talk of the year so you know what that means--Jean and Steve talk about memorable shows of the past season. Hear about their favorite plays, playwrights, actors, actresses and more on today's broadcast. But it's a bittersweet ending to the year as "The Voice of Stage Talk" decides to retire from the show. Join us this week as we bid Jean a fond farewell and to wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.
- Cyrano's Theatre Company
- Anchorage Community Theatre
- UAA Dept. of Theatre and Dance
- Perseverance Theatre
- Alaska Theatre of Youth
- TBA Theatre
- Valley Performing Arts
- Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- Denali Arts Council
- Last Frontier Theatre Conference
- Synesthesia Artists Collective
- Anchorage Opera
- Theatre Artists United
- Toss Pot Productions
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 26th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.