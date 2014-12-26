Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
End of the year, end of an era

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published December 26, 2014 at 2:00 PM AKST

It's the last Stage Talk of the year so you know what that means--Jean and Steve talk about memorable shows of the past season. Hear about their favorite plays, playwrights, actors, actresses and more on today's broadcast. But it's a bittersweet ending to the year as "The Voice of Stage Talk" decides to retire from the show. Join us this week as we bid Jean a fond farewell and to wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.

HOSTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 26th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

