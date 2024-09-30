-
On September 10th, after a six-year effort, wrought with permitting challenges and legal battles, and recent delays with renovation of its oil spill-containment barge, Shell Alaska finally began preparatory drilling for offshore oil in the Chukchi Sea. A week later, the company announced that it would abandon plans after an accident damaged its oil spill containment dome. On September 20th, the company received the go ahead from federal officials to move forward with initial drilling activities in the Beaufort Sea.
A new report from the Government Accountability Office - or GAO - raises questions about Shell's plan to drill exploratory wells in the Arctic Ocean this…
EPA Appeals Board Lets Air Quality Permit for Chukchi Drilling Go Through, but New GAO Study Says Government Still Not Adequately Prepared for Arctic Offshore SpillThe air quality permits for Shell Oil's Chukchi Sea drilling plans have passed muster with an appeals board of the Environmental Protection Agency. A…
Conservation is a better means to reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil than drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The state and Conoco-Phillips are getting federal support for drilling plans in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska – NPRA. Conoco-Phillips has several leases in the area, but has so far been blocked from developing them by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ refusing to allow the construction of a bridge over the Colville River.
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved an air quality permit for a Shell Oil drilling vessel and accompanying vessels that the company hopes to use in Arctic waters next year.
The EPA issues Shell Oil Air Quality Permits for Arctic Ocean Drilling. Anchorage Man is Injured in Reno Air Show Crash. Australian Company to Explore "Deep Coal" in Alaska. Naknek Electric, Deep in Debt, Outlines Geothermal Plan. APOC Dismisses SOS Initiative Complaint. South Central Mayors Encourage Energy Thriftiness. Interior School District Fires up Alternative Energy Boiler. Larsen Bay Cannery Celebrates 100 years. A New Life for an Old Roadhouse
Alaska Edition host Michael Carey and guests discuss the implications of a potential strike by utility workers in Anchorage and also these headlines of Alaska's top news stories for the week of August 28:
The oil and gas industry is about to start exploratory drilling in the deeper waters of Cook Inlet, perhaps by tomorrow. One Jack-up drilling rig is in place and a second was just bought and the owner hopes to have it drilling here by next spring.
Royal Dutch Shell has an oil spill at an offshore platform in the North Sea, about 100 miles East of Aberden, Scotland. The spill appears to be in an undersea pipe, and the company says it shut down production from a well on Wednesday to de-pressurize the pipe.