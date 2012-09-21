Royal Dutch Shell's Role in Alaska Oil and Gas

On September 10th, after a six-year effort, wrought with permitting challenges and legal battles, and recent delays with renovation of its oil spill-containment barge, Shell Alaska finally began preparatory drilling for offshore oil in the Chukchi Sea. A week later, the company announced that it would abandon plans after an accident damaged its oil spill containment dome. On September 20th, the company received the go ahead from federal officials to move forward with initial drilling activities in the Beaufort Sea. Join me, Shelly Wade, and my guests, when we learn more about Shell’s past, current and future role in Alaska’s oil and gas industry. That’s on the next Hometown AK. Wednesdays at 2, repeating at 7, on KSKA, Anchorage.



HOST: Shelly Wade

Curtis Smith, Shell Alaska Spokesperson

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, September 26, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 26, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

