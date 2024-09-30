-
The People Mover bus system has routed through the transit center in downtown Anchorage for many years, but now city officials want to move the transit center to midtown as part of a mixed development of residential and commercial land uses. We explore the pros and cons of moving the transit center, and the implications for focusing more city activity in the midtown area instead of the traditional downtown core.KSKA: Wednesday 1/15 at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now
-
Police have released the name of a young man who was found beaten unconscious in an abandoned building in Downtown Anchorage Monday night. The victim has been identified as James Clinton, 18, of Anchorage.Download Audio
-
An Anchorage developer, with plans to refurbish the derelict Polaris building in downtown Fairbanks, is seeking additional concessions from the city.