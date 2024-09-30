Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

downtown

  • News
    Moving the Transit Center
    Charles Wohlforth
    The People Mover bus system has routed through the transit center in downtown Anchorage for many years, but now city officials want to move the transit center to midtown as part of a mixed development of residential and commercial land uses. We explore the pros and cons of moving the transit center, and the implications for focusing more city activity in the midtown area instead of the traditional downtown core.KSKA: Wednesday 1/15 at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now
  • James Clinton. Photo courtesy of the Anchorage Police Department.
    News
    Badly Beaten Anchorage Teen Identified
    Daysha Eaton
    Police have released the name of a young man who was found beaten unconscious in an abandoned building in Downtown Anchorage Monday night. The victim has been identified as James Clinton, 18, of Anchorage.Download Audio
  • News
    Developer Plans to Renovate Polaris Building in Fairbanks
    Dan Bross
    An Anchorage developer, with plans to refurbish the derelict Polaris building in downtown Fairbanks, is seeking additional concessions from the city.