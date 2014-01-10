The People Mover bus system has routed through the transit center in downtown Anchorage for many years, but now city officials want to move the transit center to midtown as part of a mixed development of residential and commercial land uses. We explore the pros and cons of moving the transit center, and the implications for focusing more city activity in the midtown area instead of the traditional downtown core.

Lance Wilbur, director, Pubic Transportation Department

Tyler Robinson, Anchorage Planning and Zoning Commission

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 15, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 15, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

