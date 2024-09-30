-
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, at a news conference Monday, again suggested he could order Alaska lawmakers into a special session unless they start advancing his batch of criminal justice bills.
Public safety and crime prevention will be more challenging for the state's department of law as budget cuts force closure of district attorney offices in some areas of Alaska. I'm Lori Townsend. How will prosecutors handle increased caseloads and long distance court proceedings?APRN: Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00amDownload Audio
As of noon Sunday, Dillingham Police had not labeled the death of Ella S. George, 55, a homicide. She was found deceased by a family friend around 5 p.m. Saturday evening at her daughter April Olson's home on Cessna Drive, across from the Dillingham Bible Fellowship church.
A Togiak man has turned himself in to face homicide charges after a South Anchorage acquaintance died of a stabbing wound.
An east Anchorage baby was shot in the head Sunday night after a gun was apparently accidentally discharged in an adjacent condominium apartment.
Anchorage Police have arrested two boys, 12 and 13 years old, for the armed robbery of a Shell gas station.
A former Anchorage high school choir instructor will serve 13 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of sexually abusing a minor.
Alaska state prosecutors have filed a criminal charge of unsworn falsification against a former Anchorage police officer accused of living in the country illegally under a stolen identity.
The Anchorage police, working the FBI, have arrested two suspects who apparently assaulted a man for no reason other than he was Alaska Native.Len…