Cooperative extension service

Alaska's bee season is short and intense, and most hives have wound down for this year. But beekeepers are enjoying rich golden honey, fruit of their bees' labor, and planning for next season's hive. KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
No, that’s not meant as a cruel joke. Spring has been cool and summer warmth is slow to arrive. Still, our long days will make for good growing – soon. And if you're behind, you have time to catch up. This week on Hometown Alaska, we’ve invited garden experts to the studio mic to tell us what’s new in garden plants, culture and attitudes. Bring your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 5/22 at 2:00 pm and 7 pmDownload Audio
Backyard chicken-keeping is gaining momentum in Anchorage. Partly due to increased attention to food costs and sustainability, but largely due to an ordinance passed back in April.
Study Shows Natural Gas Pipeline Could Deliver Directly to Anchorage, Pelican Struggles with Absent Fish Economy: Part One, DNR Withdraws Approval for Sutton Coal Mine, Backyard Chicken-Keeping Gains Momentum in Anchorage, and more...
Wednesday, July 6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmCooperative Extension Service noticed the uptick four years ago, chickens being sold on craigslist at $100 for “a guaranteed layer.” The service launched “Chicken University” to spread good information on raising chickens. Cooperative Extension’s Stephen Brown, the “chicken guy” in Alaska, joins host Kathleen McCoy on Hometown, Alaska.