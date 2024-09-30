Cooperative extension service

No, that’s not meant as a cruel joke. Spring has been cool and summer warmth is slow to arrive. Still, our long days will make for good growing – soon. And if you're behind, you have time to catch up. This week on Hometown Alaska, we’ve invited garden experts to the studio mic to tell us what’s new in garden plants, culture and attitudes. Bring your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 5/22 at 2:00 pm and 7 pmDownload Audio

Listen