Keeping bees in Alaska

As chilly fall in Alaska approaches, beekeeping activity is on the wane. September 1 is often prime time for shutting down the hive. But it's also time for planning and ordering bees for next season. You can learn about all that on today's show.

Bees and their health are also in the news. Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) has been making headlines across the country since 2006, when beekeepers began experiencing 30-90 percent losses of their hives. That's of concern because bees help pollinate food crops and are responsible for more than $15 billion in increased crop value annually. Learn the latest on CCD research by the USDA.

If you keep bees, we'd love to hear about your experiences. And if you have questions about how to keep bees, how to deal with a swarm, how to keep bees healthy, the difference between native pollinators and imported honey bees, then give us a call on Hometown Alaska.

GUEST:





Tom Elliott , Southcentral Alaska Beekeepers Association

, Southcentral Alaska Beekeepers Association Dena Tanguay, overwintering bees, growing your garden for bees

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 10, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 10, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

