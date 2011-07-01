Rise of the Backyard Chicken

Wednesday, July 6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Cooperative Extension Service noticed the uptick four years ago, chickens being sold on craigslist at $100 for “a guaranteed layer.” The service launched “Chicken University” to spread good information on raising chickens.

In 2010, after a massive salmonella-tainted egg recall in the Lower 48, Alaska Mill & Feed store took lots more questions about backyard layers. Now that the Anchorage Assembly just approved up to five chickens per backyard, the calls and questions continue.

Get the answers when Cooperative Extension’s Stephen Brown, the “chicken guy” in Alaska, joins host Kathleen McCoy on Hometown, Alaska. Hear from experienced owners on why it’s worth their time and trouble, and find out what other “livestock” is legal in your backyard.



Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send e-mail to hometownalaska@alaskapublic.org

Post your comment or question below

HOST: Kathleen McCoy, independent journalist

GUEST: Stephen Brown, “chicken guy,” Cooperative Extension

LIVE: Wed, July 6, 2011 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT: Wed, July 6, 2011 2010 at 7:00 p.m.

