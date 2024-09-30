-
Alaska Pacific University is lowering their tuition more than 30 percent. The president of the Anchorage private liberal arts college says the change will make a college education more affordable for Alaskans, and hopefully, boost their enrollment.Download Audio
-
Preparing for college can be an entire family affair, not to mention the teachers and counselors who all pull together to help a young person get ready to succeed in higher education. This time on KTD we're talking about what it takes to get to university - and once accepted - how to do one's best during those college years. For this conversation we check in with advisors from two of Alaska's higher learning institutions: University of Alaska, Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University. KSKA: Tuesday 5/1 @ 2p & 7p
-
Charles Wohlforth hosts UAA Chancellor Tom Case to talk about the changing roles of Alaska’s largest university, and his vision of higher education in Anchorage. Join the conversation with your thoughts or questions about UAA. KSKA: Wednesday, February 8 at 2:00 pm repeating at 7:00 pm
-
The University of Alaska Anchorage joined the other campuses of the UA system last month in launching its “Stay on Track” initiative. The program calls for students to plan their classes and majors to be able to finish their undergraduate degrees in four years.
-
After graduating its largest class ever this past spring, Ilisagvik College kicked off its fall semester on Monday. In its effort to serve Alaskans, especially those on the North Slope, it has enacted a few new programs.