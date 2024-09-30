-
Monday on Line One Dr. Woodard hosts Dr. Dale Bratzlerfrom the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to discuss health care quality improvement and reducing patient harm in health care. Join us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 10/1 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony for a care facility in Bethel this week.
-
The Anchorage-based Southcentral Foundation has received a $700,000 federal grant to find more Alaska Native children who need to enroll in the Denali Kid Care program.
-
A recent Alaska Department of Labor report shows many of Alaska’s industries lost jobs or were stagnant in recent years, but the demand for health care workers is strong and will continue to grow in coming years.