Health Care Improved

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published September 28, 2012 at 3:03 PM AKDT

Monday on Line One Dr. Woodard hosts  Dr. Dale Bratzlerfrom the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to discuss health care quality improvement and reducing patient harm in health care. Join us with your questions and comments.

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Dr. Dale Bratzler, Professor and Associate Dean,University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

