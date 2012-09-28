Health Care Improved
Monday on Line One Dr. Woodard hosts Dr. Dale Bratzlerfrom the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to discuss health care quality improvement and reducing patient harm in health care. Join us with your questions and comments.
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
- The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right by Atul Gawande
- Consumer Reports: How safe is your hospital?
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Dr. Dale Bratzler, Professor and Associate Dean,University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast.
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE