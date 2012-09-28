Health Care Improved

Monday on Line One Dr. Woodard hosts Dr. Dale Bratzlerfrom the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to discuss health care quality improvement and reducing patient harm in health care. Join us with your questions and comments.

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Dr. Dale Bratzler, Professor and Associate Dean,University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen