-
KSKA: Thursday, April 07, at 2pm and Thursday, April 14 at 8pm In Alaska, we rely on air taxis and private pilots to go hunting, hiking, floating and to climb mountains. If you’ve been doing that long enough, you’ve been on some scary flights, as I certainly have. But for some reason we don’t talk about that much, or about the people who have died, as if we thought we couldn’t do anything about it. On the next show we are having that talk.
-
On the next Hometown, Alaska join host Kathleen McCoy and Alaska Aviation Centennial guests Jane Dale and Chuck Miller to hear the stories of Alaska's earliest aviators. Both have been participating in summer-long fly-ins around the state to commemorate the centennial year. Events are taking place all summer long. Stops include Anchorage, Cordova, Valdez, Homer, Illiamna, King Salmon, Dillingham, Bethel, Aniak, McGrath, Galena, Unalakleet, Nome, Kotzebue, Barrow, Fairbanks, Talkeetna, and Wasilla.KSKA: Wednesday 6/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
What would it be like to spend 12,000 hours flying a small plane through the Alaska Range? What would it be like to land that small plane on Ruth Glacier in Denali National Park? Join me, Shelly Wade, when I talk with Holly Sheldon Lee, daughter of famous Alaskan bush pilot, Don Sheldon, and her husband, accomplished pilot David Lee, when we hear their stories about life as an Alaskan glacier pilot. KSKA: Wednesday, 12/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm