Life as an Alaskan Glacier Pilot
What would it be like to spend 12,000 hours flying a small plane through the Alaska Range? What would it be like to land that small plane, hundreds of times, on Ruth Glacier in Denali National Park? Join me, Shelly Wade, when I talk with Holly Sheldon Lee, daughter of famous Alaskan bush pilot, Don Sheldon, and her husband, accomplished pilot David Lee, when we hear their stories about life as an Alaskan glacier pilot. That's on the next Hometown, Alaska, Wednesdays at 2, repeating at 7, on KSKA Anchorage.
- Sheldon Air Service
- Don Sheldon, Glacier Pilot
- The Second West Buttress Ascent of Mount McKinley
- Alaska Magazine Article: "Making It All Work", featuring Holly Sheldon Lee
HOST: Shelly Wade
GUESTS:
- Holly Sheldon Lee, General Partner, Sheldon Air Service
- David Lee, Pilot + General Partner, Sheldon Air Service
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, December 5, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 5, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
