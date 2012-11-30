What would it be like to spend 12,000 hours flying a small plane through the Alaska Range? What would it be like to land that small plane, hundreds of times, on Ruth Glacier in Denali National Park? Join me, Shelly Wade, when I talk with Holly Sheldon Lee, daughter of famous Alaskan bush pilot, Don Sheldon, and her husband, accomplished pilot David Lee, when we hear their stories about life as an Alaskan glacier pilot. That's on the next Hometown, Alaska, Wednesdays at 2, repeating at 7, on KSKA Anchorage.



HOST: Shelly Wade

Holly Sheldon Lee, General Partner, Sheldon Air Service

