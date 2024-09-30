-
Alaska’s state government can expect $1.3 billion less than it previously forecast, largely because of the drop in oil prices.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Alaska's credit rating Tuesday after months of warnings to shore up the state budget. With plunging oil prices wreaking havoc on the state's budget, the agency knocked the state down a notch from the top AAA rating it has held for the last four years.Download Audio
The governor's budget gets about half a billion dollars from the oil and gas industry, proposing deep cuts to the state's system of oil and gas tax credits.
The Federal Office that’s coordinating plans for an Alaska natural gas pipeline project takes a huge hit in a spending bill unveiled by the U.S. House over night.
The U.S. Postal Service is making changes around the country to try to shrink a budget deficit of billions of dollars. Alaska is no exception. The post office is reorganizing how it oversees the bypass mail program in the state. And it is considering a big change in how Juneau residents receive mail.
Anchorage is facing a considerable budget deficit this year and next. The city is $9 million dollars short this year and nearly double that amount next…