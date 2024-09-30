-
How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.KSKA: Thursday 12/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Bartlett High School graduate, Brian Schmidt received the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery of the accelerating expansion of the universe through observations of distant supernovae. In June Brian stopped by the UAA Bookstore to talk about the importance of his Alaska education and his current projects, including building a new telescope to map the Southern Sky. Today Brian is an astronomer at the Australian National University's Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.KSKA: Thursday 6/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Age, nothing but a number? Or a telling fact on how we live our lives? This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a panel discussion with World Class snowboarder, Casey Smith; Alaska legislator Arliss Sturgulewski; Alaska Native Leader, Willie Hensley; founder of Total Health Clinic Anchorage, Dr. Richard Newman and Dr. Ann Jache of UAA. "Youthfulness and Usefulness: What's Age Got to Do With It?" was recorded at the UAA bookstore in April.KSKA: Thursday, 5/24 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Pablo Blesa from Catholic University in Murcia, Spain examines the role of education, communication and social media in the Middle East beginning with Tunisia Revolution in December 2010. How has access to education and internet or lack thereof impacted Arab economies and government?KSKA: Thursday 9/29 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm