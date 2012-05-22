Age, nothing but a number? Or a telling fact on how we live our lives? This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a panel discussion with World Class snowboarder, Casey Smith; Alaska legislator Arliss Sturgulewski; Alaska Native Leader, Willie Hensley; founder of Total Health Clinic Anchorage, Dr. Richard Newman and Dr. Ann Jache of UAA. "Youthfulness and Usefulness: What's Age Got to Do With It?" was recorded at the UAA bookstore in April.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, May 24, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday April 5, 2012 at UAA Bookstore

PANEL:





Dr. Ann Jache, Chair Gerontology Minor, UAA Sociology Department

Casey Smith, World Class Snowboarder

Arliss Sturgulewski, Distinguished Alaska State Legislator

Dr. Richard Newman, founder Total Health Clinic Anchorage

Willie Hensley, Alaska Native Leader and Distinguished Professor in Public Policy and Administration.

MODERATOR: JP Ouellette, Human Services Practicum IV student, UAA

HOST: UAA Bookstore and UAA Human Services class ‘Adulthood and Aging,’ and Practicums II, III and IV

EVENT: UAA Bookstore event





