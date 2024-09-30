Anchorage Centennial

-
What was Anchorage like in 1915? 1935? 1960? Aren't you curious? This is the time to find out, as the city prepares to celebrate its Big 10-0.Download Audio
What was Anchorage like for black Americans in the 1950s and '60s. Find out through the stories of three who lived it, as they talk about community, opportunity and why they made Anchorage their home.KSKA: Wednesday, April 1, at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now:
Recipe: Take vintage municipal holiday street decorations. Save them in storage for years. When the right moment comes, strip, weld, attach LED lights, compose music. Install. Happy birthday, Anchorage, and here's to the next 100 years. KSKA: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 2 pm and 9 pmListen Now:
The USS Anchorage arrived in it's namesake city, yesterday (Wednesday). Several events are taking place leading up to a commissioning ceremony for the ship on Saturday.Listen Now.