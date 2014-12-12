Winter Solstice: 'Follow the Light' at Elderberry Park

Anchorage's 100th birthday celebration is all next year, 2015. But festivities begin this month, when The Light Brigade, a band of local artists, writers, designers and programmers launches their official Centennial event, "Follow the Light" on the Winter Solstice, Saturday, Dec. 20.

This light and sound installation will be hosted at Elderberry Park in downtown Anchorage for three weeks. Creators say it is the largest ever conceived and executed in Alaska.

If you're familiar with Elderberry, a curvy sidewalk links it the Coastal Trail. The park bluff leading to the trail sets the stage for this interactive and energy self-sufficient art piece. And, there's a tunnel! "Piece" seems like a misnomer, since many pieces placed throughout the landscape are planned.

Of course, as with most Light Brigade festivities, there's a story behind this event. Where do the curvy sculpture skeletons come from? How did they morph? You'll be surprised to find out how attractive kitsch can become. And all those lights? What's the energy bill on that? That's another surprise.

As one organizer, Bruce Farnsworth put it, the piece is a celebration of Anchorage's Centennial, Light Brigade-style. Assembled from artifacts of Anchorage's holiday past, the subject for The Light Brigade is less looking backward and more looking forward—to the next 100 years.

Join us Wednesday at 2 p.m. to get a preview of this Centennial event, to explore why many believe events like this matter to the well being of a community, and to get a preview of Centennial events to come. Join us with your questions, your curiosity and your community and artistic sensibilities. For a 22-image slideshow of the progression of this project, click here.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:





Susan Duck, special assisstant to Mayor/Centennial Project



special assisstant to Mayor/Centennial Project Mike Prozeralik, co-chair, AEDC Live Work Play steering committee

co-chair, AEDC Live Work Play steering committee Bruce Farnsworth, The Light Brigade

