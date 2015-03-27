What was Anchorage like 50 years ago?

Anchorage is celebrating 100 years as a city. Its history is made up of individuals and their stories. On Wednesday’s Hometown Alaska, we’ll hear from a few citizens who made Anchorage their home in the '50s and '60s. In particular, they’ll talk about opportunity, community and the black experience as they experienced it.

Listen Now:

We’ll meet:

Elizabeth Carew, arrive in Anchorage from Sierra Leone in West Africa in the 1960s, perhaps the first African to make Anchorage home.

Chuck Ferrell arrived in 1960 as a field superintendent for a construction company out of Waco, Texas to work at Fort Greely for three years. “The opportunities were too good to leave” Alaska, he said.

Dawn Macon, the fifth child of John and Alfreda Macon. Her parents arrived in 1951 and she grew up in “Green Acres” near Lake Otis and 36th before Providence or UAA were built.

Join us with your own stories!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Martha Fair, arrived in 1949



LINKS:



LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 1, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 1, 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

