-
Experts say it's not a matter of if but when a large blaze impacts the Hillside neighborhood in Anchorage.
-
Across our community, Alaskans are trying to navigate the new realities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conversations about masking, vaccines, and whether to return to work and school can trigger strong feelings and in some cases have resulted in strained friendships and divided families. These conversations mimic the political divide and frequently devolve into defensiveness, contempt, criticism, and hurt feelings. These high conflict conversations do nothing to improve public health and are tearing at the foundations of our community and the sense of unity we take pride in as Alaskans.
-
onomic Development Corporation's 2022 economic forecast luncheon. AEDC president and CEO Bill Popp gives an update on how the Anchorage economy has changed since last year and presents the results of employment, housing and business reports.
-
Hometown Alaska: Hear how one Anchorage entrepreneur manages work and motherhood during the pandemicThe gig economy isn’t exactly a new income stream for individuals, but the paradigm shift of the market due to COVID and other factors have launched gig work and entrepreneurship into an undeniable macrolevel behemoth. One artist and businesswoman shares her story of how she established her brand to The Last Frontier and how we can support self-employed creatives.
-
This week’s episode of Addressing Alaskans continues with speakers from the 2021 Bettye Davis African American Summit on COVID-19. Speakers discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the local and national economy and how the pandemic has affected the local justice system.
-
upcoming presentation of "Tiny Beautiful Things." It's based on the book “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life From Dear Sugar” by author Cheryl Strayed.
-
Families in Anchorage show how they're approaching the '20-'21 school year.
-
Parks are cordoned off, essential workers wear personal protective gear, and the streets are quiet as Anchorage adjusts to the recent social distancing and hunker down orders due to the coronavirus.
-
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
-
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.