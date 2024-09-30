-
Every spring, hundreds of Alaskan triathletes journey to the Big Island of Hawaii for the annual Lavaman Triathlon. At the end of a long winter the race is the draw, but it is really more about Alaskans gathering together in the spirit of Aloha.
How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.KSKA: Thursday 12/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
While everyone awaits tomorrow's Supreme Court decision on whether the Affordable Care Act is constitutional, the health care field has already been…
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.