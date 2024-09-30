How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.KSKA: Thursday 12/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

