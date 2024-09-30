AlaskaInsight

-
Many people who are involved with the criminal justice system have mental health issues, substance use disorders, or both. Instead of going to prison, some people choose to participate in the Alaska Therapeutic Court System where a team of people helps them heal.
The war in Ukraine has strained the international community’s relationship with Russia, a key player in Arctic affairs. How are other nations and Arctic residents working to continue collaboration on safety, vessel traffic, climate change and development?
Our polar position means the effects of increasing temperatures are creating problems for coastal and Interior communities. New tools for measuring carbon emissions from melting permafrost could change future cap and trade policies.
With 48 candidates in the running to serve the remainder of Congressman Don Young’s term, Alaskans have a big decision to make in the upcoming pick-one primary election.
Two councils recently established by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office are tasked with addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people and human and sex trafficking.
The pandemic brought on a level of loneliness that many of us haven’t encountered before. Even two years in, we’re just beginning to understand how our communities and relationships have been affected.
For nearly 50 years, Rep. Don Young’s bombastic style both helped draw attention to Alaska's legislative need and often found him crossed up in less than flattering headlines. Constituents, former colleagues and journalists share memories of Alaska’s longest serving Republican.
A new project called Black in Alaska seeks to present a more complete picture of the lives and professions of Black Alaskans, with the aim of creating a more equitable future. Lori Townsend speaks with advisory committee member Bernard Gatewood and André Horton, one of the series subjects.
Will cases spike in coming weeks? What do Alaskans need to know to help keep infection rates down? Alaska’s top doctors help to clarify the way forward.
Alaska Native and Black children are significantly overrepresented in our state’s foster care system. A recent study found they make up 65% of those in foster homes.