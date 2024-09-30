-
We Alaskans have a unique way to get into the backcountry, on our state-owned railroad or ferry system — two of the most fun forms of transportation around. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll celebrate how the train and ferries can get families out to adventures hiking, skiing, paddling, floating and exploring in some truly exotic places.Thanks for listening!
-
The week's show is for the gearhead in all of us, as we talk to guys who are fixing up some of the coolest old stuff around, and what's more interesting than that? A group is rebuilding a full-sized steam locomotive that once ran on the Alaska Railroad, and now will run again. And we'll have a restorer who rebuilds historic airplanes at the Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum. KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
-
Port MacKenzie has big ambitions: a rail extension to Interior Alaska, the MV Susitna Ferry sailing to Cook Inlet communities, and a bridge touching Anchorage. These make Port MacKenzie a potential hub for commercial activity. They also place it in the cross hairs of some hot public policy debates simmering in Southcentral - the Knik Arm crossing and Mat-Su coal deposit development. Join host Kathleen McCoy and port director Marc Van Dongen as they update the Port MacKenzie story. Photo slideshow: Port MacKenzie over the yearsKSKA: Wednesday, 4/18 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
-
A man missing off the Parks Highway north of Healy has been found dead, the victim of apparent suicide.
-
Congress Still Has No Deal for National Debt, Partial FAA Shutdown Imminent; Anchorage Mayor Proposes Limiting Downtown Sidewalk Sitting; EPA Releases Two Draft Permits for Offshore Projects; Missing Railroad Employee’s Body Found Near Healy; and more...
-
The Environmental Protection Agency will not hold up an Army Corps of Engineers permit for an Alaska Railroad bridge across the Tanana River. The EPA had objected to the proposed bridge’s location at Salcha due to fish passage and other concerns, but according to a statement from Northwest Regional Administrator Dennis McClerran the agency will not seek a national level review of the Army Corps' permit.
-
Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...
-
In 2006, after the Alaska Railroad applied for a permit to spray herbicides along the railroad and public outcry ensued, the Department of Environmental Conservation denied the permit. In 2008, the Railroad authorized a study on small sections of track and then reapplied to DEC for a permit. Since that time, environmental groups have been following the appeals process on the permit approval.
-
Veterans Receive Special Honor from Korean Government, Sitka Coast Guard Air Station's First Commanding Officer Comes Back for Visit, Special Session Plans on Hold, Sealaska Heritage Institute Cultural Center Named After Soboleff, and more...
-
Photo by Libby Casey, APRN - WashingtonSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) looks over archival materials with Librarian of Congress Dr. James Billington (left)…