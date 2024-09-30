The week's show is for the gearhead in all of us, as we talk to guys who are fixing up some of the coolest old stuff around, and what's more interesting than that? A group is rebuilding a full-sized steam locomotive that once ran on the Alaska Railroad, and now will run again. And we'll have a restorer who rebuilds historic airplanes at the Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum. KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:

Listen