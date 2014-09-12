Rebuilding Transportation History

The week's show is for the gearhead in all of us, as we talk to guys who are fixing up some of the coolest old stuff around, and what's more interesting than that? A group is rebuilding a full-sized steam locomotive that once ran on the Alaska Railroad, and now will run again. And we'll have a restorer who rebuilds historic airplanes at the Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Patrick Durand, President, Locomotive #557 Restoration

President, Locomotive #557 Restoration Mark Ransom, Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum

A YouTube video of the finished Alaska Fairchild Pilgrim Restoration project.

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 17, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 17, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

