Over sixty percent of the United States' fisheries are in Alaska. In a melting Arctic new markets for Alaska seafood will become more easily accessible. How will a changing environment impact how we manage fisheries in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans our month-long series of Arctic Imperative Summit talks continues with Morgen Crow and Clem Tillion discussing "Alaska's Fisheries: The Bering Sea and the Arctic." In the second half of the program, MSNBC's Chris Matthews talks about the role of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.KSKA: Thursday 10/11 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
October on Addressing Alaskans listen to a special 4-part series featuring talks from 2nd annual Arctic Imperative Summit hosted by the Alaska Dispatch in Girdwood. As the Arctic sea ice melts back to a new record, representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, NOAA, Alaska Native Corporations, foreign investment and oil companies, Alaska fisheries, local and international political leaders come together to discuss the many questions facing us regarding what's next in Arctic.KSKA: Thursdays in October at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm (10/18 at 8:00 pm)
Friday, July 15 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionDan Sullivan has gone to court over the Knik Arm Crossing; AHFC did a study of the proposed bullet line bringing gas from the North Slope to Southcentral; "BP Ordered to send Feds $25 million"...
The Arctic Imperative Summit, now meeting in Girdwood, is a gathering of political and civil interests, all of whom are interested in how to best deal with the fast changing Arctic environment.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...