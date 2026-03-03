2025 Western Alaska storm

-
Applicants who have received denial letters by mail or email have 60 days to appeal the decision. In cases where documents are missing, applicants can either upload them to their FEMA application or include them with appeal letters.
How the Lower Kuskokwim School District and community members are keeping local basketball going, even far from home.
The deadline applies to individual assistance through FEMA and the state and for federal Small Business Administration loans.
The tournament was filled with emotions, with teams on the roster from communities that were almost completely evacuated after Typhoon Halong.
Kwigillingok's repair is underway. But community members say the 'way it was' is not the way forward.Crews are working to fix enough of the damage from Typhoon Halong for people to move back, even temporarily. But relocating the community remains a long-term goal.
Minority House Republicans raised legal concerns, but the extension passed anyway and advanced out of the Capitol.
When Kwigillingok was hit by the remnants of Typhoon Halong, almost everyone evacuated by helicopter and plane. Now, life is returning to the village as the question of a full relocation remains.
Kipnuk leaders are calling hundreds of tribal members to determine the village's future after last fall's storm caused widespread destruction.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has added dozens of communities to the list of those eligible for both individual and public federal disaster assistance following the October 2025 storm that caused widespread damage across Western Alaska.
The remnants of Typhoon Halong destroyed homes, contaminated water and left Kipnuk residents with a critical choice: rebuild in the same spot or move to higher ground?