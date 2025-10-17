Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Dracula

Alaska Public Media's Dracula: Episode 2

By Chris Hyde
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:47 PM AKDT
Hometown, Alaska presents: Alaska Public Media’s "Dracula," a modernized take on the original work by Bram Stoker, adapted for the radio in four parts by Crystal Hyde.

The following audio drama contains content that may be frightening or disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

FEATURING:
Wesley Early as the narrator
Madilyn Rose as Dr. Jacqueline Seward
Mary Lou Asicksik as Mina Murray
Adam Nicely as Luke Westenra
Kim Sherry as Artie Holmwood
Amanda Agnelly as Quinn Morris
Jeremy Hsieh as Abraham Van Helsing
Toben Shelby as the newscaster
Susan Metcalf as the eyewitness
Crystal Hyde as the nurse and Mina’s voicemail.

Chris Hyde
Chris has lived in Anchorage their whole life, earning a Bachelor’s in Journalism and Public Communications in 2016 from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. At Alaska Public Media, they operate boards and fine-tune audio for programs like Alaska News Nightly, Talk of Alaska, and Line One. Before working at Alaska Public Media, they had worked as a media specialist at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, helping to keep that community together online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
