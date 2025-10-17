Alaska Public Media's Dracula: Episode 2
Hometown, Alaska presents: Alaska Public Media’s "Dracula," a modernized take on the original work by Bram Stoker, adapted for the radio in four parts by Crystal Hyde.
The following audio drama contains content that may be frightening or disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.
FEATURING:
Wesley Early as the narrator
Madilyn Rose as Dr. Jacqueline Seward
Mary Lou Asicksik as Mina Murray
Adam Nicely as Luke Westenra
Kim Sherry as Artie Holmwood
Amanda Agnelly as Quinn Morris
Jeremy Hsieh as Abraham Van Helsing
Toben Shelby as the newscaster
Susan Metcalf as the eyewitness
Crystal Hyde as the nurse and Mina’s voicemail.
Join us next week for Episode 3.