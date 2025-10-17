Alaska Public Media's Dracula: Episode 2

Hometown, Alaska presents: Alaska Public Media’s "Dracula," a modernized take on the original work by Bram Stoker, adapted for the radio in four parts by Crystal Hyde.

The following audio drama contains content that may be frightening or disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

FEATURING:

Wesley Early as the narrator

Madilyn Rose as Dr. Jacqueline Seward

Mary Lou Asicksik as Mina Murray

Adam Nicely as Luke Westenra

Kim Sherry as Artie Holmwood

Amanda Agnelly as Quinn Morris

Jeremy Hsieh as Abraham Van Helsing

Toben Shelby as the newscaster

Susan Metcalf as the eyewitness

Crystal Hyde as the nurse and Mina’s voicemail.

Join us next week for Episode 3.