Dracula

Alaska Public Media's Dracula: Episode 1

By Chris Hyde
Published October 10, 2025 at 3:10 PM AKDT
Hometown, Alaska presents: Alaska Public Media’s "Dracula," a modernized take on the original work by Bram Stoker, adapted for the radio in four parts by Crystal Hyde.

The following audio drama contains content that may be frightening or disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

FEATURING:
Wesley Early as the narrator
Ammon Swenson as Jonathan Harker
Lori Townsend as Countess Dracula
Crystal Hyde as Maria
Matt Faubion as the carriage driver.

Join us next week for Episode 2.

Chris Hyde
Chris has lived in Anchorage their whole life, earning a Bachelor’s in Journalism and Public Communications in 2016 from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. At Alaska Public Media, they operate boards and fine-tune audio for programs like Alaska News Nightly, Talk of Alaska, and Line One. Before working at Alaska Public Media, they had worked as a media specialist at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, helping to keep that community together online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
