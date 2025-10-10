Alaska Public Media's Dracula: Episode 1
Hometown, Alaska presents: Alaska Public Media’s "Dracula," a modernized take on the original work by Bram Stoker, adapted for the radio in four parts by Crystal Hyde.
The following audio drama contains content that may be frightening or disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.
FEATURING:
Wesley Early as the narrator
Ammon Swenson as Jonathan Harker
Lori Townsend as Countess Dracula
Crystal Hyde as Maria
Matt Faubion as the carriage driver.
Join us next week for Episode 2.