How to approach airline travel planning in Alaska amid high fuel prices

Jet fuel prices have soared since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran on February 28, causing airlines to cut routes and hike fares . If you’re looking to travel, expert Scott McMurren with the Alaska Travelgram recommends booking your tickets sooner than later.

When McMurren starts planning a trip, whether it’s in the state or out of the country, one of his first stops is to check and compare prices on Google Flights . McMurren said it’s important to remember the cheapest isn’t always the best choice.

Many airlines offer basic economy fares, known as saver fares on Alaska Airlines. They’re restrictive, McMurren said – you don’t get to choose a seat and are often last to board, so there’s a chance overhead space won’t be available and you’ll have to check your bag, incurring another charge.

Alaska Airlines increased checked bag fees for most customers in early April due to volatile fuel prices. Checked bag fees increased $5 for the first bag, $10 for the second, and $50 for the third, for new totals of $45, $55 and $200 respectively. It didn’t change anything for Alaskans who are enrolled in the airline’s Club 49 program .

Despite soaring ticket prices, McMurren did not recommend saver tickets.

“When you’re looking at deals, bargains and sales, cheapest is not always the best,” McMurren said. “If you like to sit in the middle seat back by the potty, saver is no problem.”

McMurren is more than six feet tall and always opts to pay a bit extra to choose where he sits, usually an aisle. It makes his experience flying more comfortable, he said.

“It really is nothing more than an administrative fee, but it allows you to pick that seat,” he said.

McMurren is dedicated to sharing Alaska travel hacks with others. His Airfare911 program texts deals directly to subscribers’ phones. He also co-publishes the Alaska TourSaver coupon book that offers an extensive selection of travel deals, including some for flightseeing, zip-lining, vehicle rentals, lodging, whale watching and salmon fishing.

“If they're flying up, they get a 20% coupon on Alaska Airlines. There's two for one on the Alaska Railroad. There are discounts on K2 Aviation flying out of Talkeetna and landing in a ski plane on the Ruth Glacier. That is a breathtaking experience that anybody in Anchorage can do in a day,” McMurren said.

McMurren closely tracks airfare prices and said he’s noticed price increases, whether you’re paying with a card or using mileage points. Points are worth more now than they will be later, he said, and he encourages travelers to use them up.

“My goodness, use them! Points won't get you as far as it used to. But I think using the points is almost always a good plan,” he said.

McMurren recently opted to use points on a trip to Juneau instead of paying nearly $600. Travel costs have surged about 20% since August 2019. Beyond airfare, there’s lodging, transportation, food and entertainment.

If you can’t afford a luxury getaway, such as Hawaii, McMurren recommends exploring somewhere closer to home, like Homer on the Kenai Peninsula.

“There are so many cool places around Alaska to go,” McMurren said. “It's like a safari out there.”