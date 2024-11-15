Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Duke Russell versus Mr. Whitekeys | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:58 PM AKST
Mr. Whitekeys (left) and Duke Russell recently took over the State of Art studio to discuss history, art and life. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
Be a fly on the wall as two bastions of Anchorage and Alaska culture discuss history, art and life. Artist and friend of the show, Duke Russell, recently released an autobiographical graphic novel called “Forever On The Run with Dad.” Joining him is Alaska legend, Mr. Whitekeys, who led the satirical Whale Fat Follies show for decades and has been known to have run-ins with the law while birdwatching.

We also preview a new track from the band Great Elk. They anticipate having a new album out next spring.

LINKS:
Duke Russell website
Duke Russell Instagram
Mr. Whitekeys website

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
