Mr. Whitekeys says now is a great time to start birding in Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

By
Kim Sherry
-
a man and a woman sit in a radio studio.
Mr. Whitekeys is the president of the Anchorage Audubon Society. He recently joined host Kim Sherry to discuss birding in Anchorage. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Join us for an interview with Alaska legend and Anchorage birder, Mr. Whitekeys. We dive into the best birdwatching spots around the city and explore the incredible variety of bird species that call Alaska home. From bald eagles soaring overhead to the rare sightings of migratory birds, Anchorage offers birders a unique experience. We’ll also talk about how you can get involved in local birdwatching events and discover the hidden world of birds in your own backyard.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Mr. Whitekeys, President, Anchorage Audubon Society/Alaska legend

LINKS:
Anchorage Audubon Society
Anchorage Audubon Facebook
Alaska Department of Fish and Game: Bird Species of Alaska
ADFG: Birding Checklists and Resources

Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. Sheis an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated two children's books. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Sherry is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.

Previous articleFast-growing Hurricane Milton is officially a Category 5 storm as it nears Florida
Next articleAlaska can expect very different approaches on resource projects, depending on the president

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR