Risk tolerance in the outdoors | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska Public Media | By Paul Twardock
Published October 3, 2024 at 10:19 AM AKDT
People stand on a snowy hill being told about the layers of snow to gauge avalanche risk.
Studying the snowpack to gauge avalanche risk. (Paul Twardock/Alaska Public Media)

Is the outdoors any riskier than our day to day lives? How does our risk tolerance affect our decision making?  What variables influence our level of risk tolerance?  On this Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock  discusses these questions and more with Deb Ajango and Luc Mehl.  Deb teaches risk management and wilderness first aid and Luc is an Alaska-born adventurer who teaches water safety and avalanche classes.  The concept of risk is as old as humanity, influencing us consciously and unconsciously.  As we plan and undertake trips with friends and family, or go on a class or guided outing, understanding the risks and how we react to them can lead to successful and enjoyable outings.  Deb, Luc and Paul will talk about the history and definitions of risk, how our risk tolerance evolves with age and experience, and how group dynamics are affected by risk.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Deb Ajango, risk management and wilderness first aid educator
Luc Mehl, adventurer, water safety and avalanche educator

LINKS:
"Keeping safe during Summer adventures | Talk of Alaska"
Things To Luc At: Luc Mehl's website
Safety Ed
Triple Point Safety
Alaska Avalanche School

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts.  Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU.  Paul’s  research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding.  One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer.
