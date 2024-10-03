Risk tolerance in the outdoors | Outdoor Explorer

Is the outdoors any riskier than our day to day lives? How does our risk tolerance affect our decision making? What variables influence our level of risk tolerance? On this Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock discusses these questions and more with Deb Ajango and Luc Mehl. Deb teaches risk management and wilderness first aid and Luc is an Alaska-born adventurer who teaches water safety and avalanche classes. The concept of risk is as old as humanity, influencing us consciously and unconsciously. As we plan and undertake trips with friends and family, or go on a class or guided outing, understanding the risks and how we react to them can lead to successful and enjoyable outings. Deb, Luc and Paul will talk about the history and definitions of risk, how our risk tolerance evolves with age and experience, and how group dynamics are affected by risk.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Deb Ajango, risk management and wilderness first aid educator

Luc Mehl, adventurer, water safety and avalanche educator

