Keeping safe during Summer adventures | Talk of Alaska

Summer is here in Alaska. The days are longer, the snow is melting and the weather is at least a little warmer. That means Alaskans are spending a lot of time outside, hiking, biking, boating and hunting, just to name a few activities. Whatever your Summer adventure is, there’s always the chance that something can go wrong. So what can you do to keep yourself safe? We gathered your best advice and talked with outdoor safety experts to hear their tips on this Talk of Alaska.
Listen:
HOST: Annie Fiedt
GUESTS:
- Deb Ajango, Owner and director, Safety Ed
- Luc Mehl, Anchorage-based outdoor safety educator
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.