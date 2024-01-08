Discussing the future of Alaska's caribou | Addressing Alaskans

Caribou are a vital resources and cultural icon in Alaska, but they are not immune to changes in their environment. This episode of Addressing Alaskans features an in-depth discussion hosted by Alaska Public Media on the future of the state’s caribou.

This eventwas recorded at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on December 13, 2023.

MODERATOR:

Joaqlin Estus, journalist, national correspondent for ICT (formerly Indian Country Today)

PANELISTS:

Chris Krenz, Chief Wildlife Scientist, Alaska Division of Wildlife Conservation

Heidi Hatcher, Unit 13 Area Biologist, Alaska Division of Wildlife Conservation

Lisa Grediagin, Supervisory Biologist, Office of Subsistence Management

Elizabeth “Liz” Qaulluq Cravalho, Vice President of Lands, NANA

Cyrus Harris, Vice-Chair, Western Arctic Caribou Herd Working Group

