Discussing the future of Alaska's caribou | Addressing Alaskans

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published January 8, 2024 at 7:28 PM AKST
The Future of Alaska's Caribou A Community Discussion

Caribou are a vital resources and cultural icon in Alaska, but they are not immune to changes in their environment. This episode of Addressing Alaskans features an in-depth discussion hosted by Alaska Public Media on the future of the state’s caribou.

This eventwas recorded at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on December 13, 2023.

MODERATOR:
Joaqlin Estus, journalist, national correspondent for ICT (formerly Indian Country Today)

PANELISTS:
Chris Krenz, Chief Wildlife Scientist, Alaska Division of Wildlife Conservation
Heidi Hatcher, Unit 13 Area Biologist, Alaska Division of Wildlife Conservation
Lisa Grediagin, Supervisory Biologist, Office of Subsistence Management
Elizabeth “Liz” Qaulluq Cravalho, Vice President of Lands, NANA
Cyrus Harris, Vice-Chair, Western Arctic Caribou Herd Working Group

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
