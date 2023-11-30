The Future of Alaska’s Caribou – Dec. 13

Join us for an in-person event The Future of Alaska’s Caribou on Wednesday, December 13, at 6 p.m. at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. This free community discussion will focus on the health and future of Alaska’s caribou herds. These herds are both a vital source of food, and an important cultural icon for many Alaska communities, but the future for some of the herds is in question as populations dwindle. What is causing these declines, and what can be done to reverse them? Facilitated by Lori Townsend, News Director at Alaska Public Media, panelists will share their insights and the audience will have an opportunity to participate.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner provided. Event will be recorded for later broadcast.

RSVP is encouraged, but not require. Click here to RSVP on Eventbrite.

Panelists include:

Chris Krenz – Chief Wildlife Scientist, Alaska Division of Wildlife Conservation

Heidi Hatcher – Unit 13 Area Biologist, Alaska Division of Wildlife Conservation

Lisa Maas Grediagin – Supervisory Biologist, USFWS

Elizabeth “Liz” Qaulluq Cravalho – Vice President of Lands, NANA

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Wednesday, December 13, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Alaska Native Heritage Center, Gathering Place – 8800 Heritage Center Dr. (Anchorage)

This event is part of community engagement efforts around the new film The American Buffalo.

