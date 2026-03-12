Steve Cleary came to Alaska from Minnesota, by bicycle, in 1998. He worked for the Anchorage Daily News, Red Cross, and as a Spanish tutor before joining the Alaska Public Interest Research Group in 2000, eventually becoming Executive Director. In 2008, when his son Liam was born, Steve became a stay-at-home dad for several years. From 2012 to 2025, he served as director of Alaska Trails, and now works at Renewable Energy Alaska Project as the Community Programs Director. Steve and his family are avid bikers, hikers, and skiers, and they love Alaska's outdoors.

Steve is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer

