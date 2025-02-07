Sequoia Carrillo
-
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's "Road to Healing" tour last year visited boarding schools, some of them still open, to hear from their survivors.
-
Beneath President Biden's seemingly straightforward student loan forgiveness plan is a mountain of uncertainty about how it will work.
-
Americans currently owe about $1.62 trillion in federal student loans. Biden's plan will provide relief to most of them – 43 million borrowers – and will completely erase the student debt of about 20 million.