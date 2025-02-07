Cory Turner
Interest resumes its inexorable march come September and, in October, so do loan payments.
A survey saw more than two-thirds of 682 principals report "substantial political conflict" with parents or members of the community last year over several controversial topics.
A federal judge has granted final approval to a settlement that could cancel at least $6 billion in federal student loans for 200,000 borrowers who claimed fraud by their colleges.
It's hard to imagine a more anticipated form than the one tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers must fill out to qualify for President Biden's debt relief plan.
President Biden announced a sweeping effort to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients, and up to $10,000 for other borrowers making under $125,000 a year.
An annual review of state-based preschool programs found big drops in enrollment and state funding in the 2020-2021 school year.
The Department of Education also unveiled a plan to reset the roughly 7 million borrowers who are in default.
Income-driven repayment plans were intended to help low-income student loan borrowers, and eventually cancel their debt. New documents paint a breathtaking picture of the program's failure.
Student borrowers, take note. In testimony before a House subcommittee, the head of the office of Federal Student Aid told lawmakers that his agency is preparing for federal student loan repayments to resume early next year.