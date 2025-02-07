Renee Parks

Renee has called Alaska home since 2005, when she moved north from Bend, Oregon. Since then, she has worked in the nonprofit sector as a board member, board president, committee chair, and for three years as Executive Director of the Anchorage Waldorf School.

She has a deep love for public media and values all it brings to Alaskans and beyond. Growing up, her favorite programs included Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Reading Rainbow, and Sesame Street. As an adult, her all-time favorite radio show was Car Talk.

Renee believes public media has defined generations and looks forward to helping ensure its success for many more to come.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading, long distance swimming, running, biking, hiking, and spending time with her two wonderfully amazing kids, her super supportive husband and their dog, Barnaby.

Reach Renee at rparks@alaskapublic.org

