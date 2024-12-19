Midsomer Murders: A Grain of Truth - Bear Tooth Screening | Jan. 27

Join Alaska Public Media for a free community screening of Midsomer Murders: A Grain of Truth (Parts 1 & 2), an enthralling two-part mystery from the beloved British crime drama series.

Set in the picturesque yet deadly village of Lower Blissingham, this gripping episode follows Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby and Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter as they unravel a sinister case involving toxic grain, hallucinations, and murder. With its signature blend of suspense, intrigue, and wry humor, A Grain of Truth will captivate fans old and new.

Tickets are available now at the Bear Tooth Theatre box office (1230 W. 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503). Tickets are in-person only and free of charge, with a limit of two tickets per person. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2025 | Doors open at 5:00 PM, Screening begins at 5:30 PM

WHERE: Bear Tooth Theatrepub - 1230 W. 27th Ave. (Anchorage)

TICKETS: Available at the Bear Tooth box office while supplies last.

Make sure to mark yourself as "Going" on our Facebook Event .

This event is made possible in part by the support of Bear Tooth Theatrepub and Alaska Public Media. Thank you!

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy the thrill of Midsomer Murders on the big screen with your community. See you there!