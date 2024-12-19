Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Midsomer Murders: A Grain of Truth - Bear Tooth Screening | Jan. 27

Alaska Public Media | By Marc Sherman
Published December 19, 2024 at 4:01 PM AKST
Promotional image for the TV series 'Midsomer Murders' featuring two detectives standing outside a historic stone building with a grassy yard. The text reads: 'Midsomer Murders: A Grain of Truth, Part 1 & 2.'

Join Alaska Public Media for a free community screening of Midsomer Murders: A Grain of Truth (Parts 1 & 2), an enthralling two-part mystery from the beloved British crime drama series.

Set in the picturesque yet deadly village of Lower Blissingham, this gripping episode follows Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby and Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter as they unravel a sinister case involving toxic grain, hallucinations, and murder. With its signature blend of suspense, intrigue, and wry humor, A Grain of Truth will captivate fans old and new.

Tickets are available now at the Bear Tooth Theatre box office (1230 W. 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503). Tickets are in-person only and free of charge, with a limit of two tickets per person. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

PRICE: Free
WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2025 | Doors open at 5:00 PM, Screening begins at 5:30 PM
WHERE: Bear Tooth Theatrepub - 1230 W. 27th Ave. (Anchorage)
TICKETS: Available at the Bear Tooth box office while supplies last.

This event is made possible in part by the support of Bear Tooth Theatrepub and Alaska Public Media. Thank you!

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy the thrill of Midsomer Murders on the big screen with your community. See you there!
Marc Sherman
Marc Sherman is a marketing specialist at Alaska Public Media, where he crafts engaging content. Marc brings his passion for storytelling to the weekly This Week on Alaska Public Media newsletter and other engaging content. When he’s not working, Marc enjoys exploring Alaska’s outdoors and capturing its beauty through his lens.
