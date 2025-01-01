Quil Lawrence
For hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops and their families, when the Pentagon orders them to find health care off base there is none.
After a decade of downsizing, Defense Department officials admit they need to rebuild the medical force and the general health of active duty troops.
California used to rely on prison inmates for firelines, which involved a lot more supervision. With National Guardsmen, it’s a military operation.
Seventy years ago, the Korean War ended with a cease-fire, not a victory or a peace deal. Veterans marked the occasion Thursday in Washington, D.C.
The actual number of military members and veterans with extremist links turned out much lower than many expected, in a RAND Corporation survey.